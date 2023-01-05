Bhopal: Man held for smuggling illicit liquor

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested the operator of an egg stall on charges of smuggling illicit liquor and selling it at his stall, officials said on Thursday.

Crime branch officials said that a tip-off about a man selling liquor at his egg stall operating near Bhim Nagar Sports Club, located in Arera Hills was received on Wednesday evening. The senior officials of the crime branch were informed, who constituted a team and rushed to the directed spot.

The officials, on reaching the spot, spotted the suspect who was standing near the stall with two sacks lying near him. The officials questioned the suspect, who identified himself as Narendra Yadav (32), a resident of Arera Hills.

Officials searched the sacks and discovered various bottles of foreign liquor in both of them. When the officials sought the licence for selling the liquor from the man, he failed to produce the same.

The accused was taken into custody, who told the officials that he used to smuggle liquor and sell it at his egg stall, under the garb of selling eggs. The accused shall be produced in the court soon. The quantity of illicit liquor seized in the operation is 38. 25 litres, officials said.