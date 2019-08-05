Bhopal: Man held for raping minor daughter for over 2 years

BHOPAL: A man has been arrested following his 8-year-old daughter’s allegation that he has been raping her for two years.

She alleged that the accused would raped the girl whenever she slept with him. The accused is a habitual drunkard, and lives with his daughter and and 12-year-old son. He used to often beat up the girl so she would feel unsafe telling about her ordeal to anyone.

SHO Bazaria Asho Parihar said the girl used to sleep with her father after her mother passed away. She was only six years old when he raped her for the first time. After that he raped her several times but she was unable to tell it to anyone.

But on Friday she mustered courage and told about her ordeal to her brother. But even her brother whom she confided with was too naive to comprehend her ordeal.

So he discussed the matter with his neigbours who in turn informed some NGO workers who use to visit the area regularly. The girl was then counselled by members of child line.

Following this the accused was held by police, booked for rape and was taken to the court. City superintendent of police (CSP) Jahangirabad Abdul Ayum Khan said the girl was being raped for two years but was unable to even know what was happening with her. We are probing the matter further, he added.