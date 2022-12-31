Bhopal: Man held for raping minor

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police station staff have arrested a man on charges of raping a 7-year-old girl on the terrace of a dharmshala, the police said on Saturday.

The accused is a married man and a daily wager. Nishatpura police station house officer Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the girl was playing on Friday evening. Accused Bhagwat Vishwakarma (30) told the girl that he would show her pictures on his mobile phone and took him to the terrace of dharmshala.

When the survivor did not return for a long time, her friends went to the terrace only to find Vishwakarma outraging girl’s modesty. The children screamed and alerted residents who nabbed the accused. Police were informed who took accused into custody.