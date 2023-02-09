Bhopal: Man held for manhandling patwari

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police of the city have arrested a man for manhandling a patwari and abusing him in Danish Kunj locality of Kolar on Wednesday, the police said.

Kolar police station in-charge, Chandrakant Patel said that the arrested accused has been identified as Keshav Tiwari, who had obtained a house on mortgage in Danish Kunj locality of Kolar. Sometime after purchasing the house on mortgage loan, Tiwari had stopped paying the instalment amount. Owing to the same, the court had ordered Tiwari to vacate the house.

When patwari Hemant Ghosh and his team comprising of tehsildar and other officials reached Tiwari’s residence on Wednesday to vacate the house, Tiwari landed in a verbal spat with Ghosh. Soon after, he manhandled Ghosh and also hurled expletives at him, after which the team approached the Kolar police and lodged a case against the accused. Kolar police took immediate cognisance of the matter and took Tiwari into custody.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)