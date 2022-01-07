Bhopal: Man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within six hours of kidnapping, Talaiya police arrested the accused who has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, said official on Thursday.

Police station in-charge DP Singh informed media police received complaint on Wednesday night around 11.30 pm that a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped.

The police team was formed to trace the minor. The cops received a tipoff that a minor was being taken to Barasia by the accused. The team raided Shiv Chhola Mandir area and arrested the accused Narendra Chawaria (20) and rescued the girl. The medical examination of the girl was conducted and it came to fore that the minor in which it is found that the girl was raped by the accused.

The police have registered the case under section 363, 376 OF IPC and POCSO act against the accused and arrested him. The girl was handed to the family.

