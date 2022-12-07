e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Man heading to medical store suffers cardiac arrest

Primary investigations revealed that Naik was a heart patient, and had suffered a heart attack earlier also

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
File photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man suffered a cardiac seizure while he was heading to a medical store at n 11 no. bus stop on Monday, the Habibganj police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Assistant Sub Inspector, Pappu Katiyar, said the deceased Omkar Naik , was a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Naik used to run a mehndi outlet at the 10 number bus stop. Primary investigations revealed that Naik was a heart patient, and had suffered a heart attack earlier also. On Monday, Naik was heading to a medical store located at 11 number bus stop when he suffered a cardiac seizure and collapsed on the road. The passersby rushed him to the National hospital,  but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed to family, ASI said.

article-image

