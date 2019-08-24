Bhopal: Man hangs self while talking to wife on video call

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man hanged himself while talking to his wife on video call on Thursday night. He has been identified as Umesh Sen, resident of Kathputli area in Roshanpura.

He worked in a private firm and had returned after dropping his wife to her parents on Thursday evening. Jahangirabad police said the man had gone to Barrasia on Wednesday and had returned from there in the evening. He was in an angry mood, his kin told police.

As he entered the house he spoke to his family members and went straight into his room on top floor. He was not seen after that and after the family members had gone to sleep, he hanged himself.

At around 3 am, his wife called up his younger brother Raju and asked him to stop Umesh as she feared that he would hang himself. Raju sprinted towards the room, but it was locked from inside. He broke open the door but by that time Umesh had hanged himself.

Police said the woman and Umesh were on a video call. The woman then called Raju to stop him. Raju rushed him to Hamdidia, he was declared brought dead, said police. He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter, said investigation officer Navneet Verma.