Bhopal: Man hangs self over married girlfriend's affair with another man

A 35-year-old man hanged himself in his flat as he was upset over his married girlfriend’s affair with another man.

The deceased Sukhram Bhumarkar had also put up a status on a social networking site that he is committing suicide. His friends informed his brother who informed the police and a team reached there.

The Katara police broke open the door in the presence of his brother, but he had died by then.

Police said the incident took place in EWS quarters at Gaurishankar Parisar. The man in his suicide note stated that he loved a girl who got married 8 years ago.

Now, the same girl has fallen in love with another man and it was disheartening for him.