Bhopal: Man gets his wife ‘raped’ for child birth, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man who inched for a baby allegedly got his wife raped by his cousin for child birth in Bhopal, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Parwati village under Gunga police station on July 21. The victim reported the incident at Kalapeepal police station in Sajapur district on August 1 after reaching her parents’ home. Kalapeepal police registered a case and has transferred the case diary to Gunga police station in Bhopal for further investigation.

The victim, in her statement to police, said that she got married two years ago. As she was unable to conceive, her husband decided to take her to Tantric in Parwati village.

On July 21, the couple reached Parwati village. They stayed husband’s aunty house, who lives in the same village.

The victim told police that her husband along with his cousin took her to a room, where they tied her to a bed. While the husband was recording the act in mobile phone, his cousin raped her, the victim told police.

“As per victim, her husband had threatened her of circulating a video on social media if she would reveal the incident to anyone. Husband’s cousin raped her for the next three to four days. The victim returned to her parents on July 27. She later mustered courage and told her mother about the incident,” a police officer said.

The parents took the survivor to Kalapeepal police station and lodged a complaint.

Gunga police said that efforts were on to nab the accused.