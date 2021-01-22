Bhopal: Man gets 5 years jail in Vyapam scam

Indore: A special court here on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man, involved in the multi-crore Vyapam admission and recruitment scam in MP, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The man, identified as Manish Sinha, was awarded sentence under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examinations Act and under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery). The convict hails from Patna in Bihar. The CBI, which is probing the scam, proved in the court that Sinha had appeared for the PMT-2004 at a centre in Khandwa in the name of Sant Kumar Trivedia, a resident of Gwalior.

Special public prosecutor Ranjan Sharma, while arguing the case on behalf of the CBI, produced 21 witnesses in the matter. The wrongdoing came to light when an invigilator at the examination centre found that the admit-card carried the name of Trivedia, but the photo pasted on it did not match that of Sinha's face. According to the prosecution, Sinha had appeared for the examination for monetary consideration.