Bhopal: Man From UP Nabbed For Duping Resident Of Rs 65k On Job Pretext

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch has arrested a man from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for duping a man residing in Bhopal to the tune of Rs 65,000 on the pretext of providing him a job at Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari told Free Press that the complainant named Deepak Singh Thakur approached cyber cell in September 2022. He told cops that he saw job advertisement on Facebook in which a job vacancy for post of clerk at IRCTC was mentioned.

He contacted the given number, where the person who had uploaded advertisement duped him of Rs 65,000 in the name of security money, registration fee, joining letter and ID card processing fee. The man even forged a fake appointment letter and gave it to Thakur.

When Thakur learnt that he had been defrauded, he approached crime branch and lodged a complaint. The cops swung into action and began probe, who eventually swooped down on the accused identified as Shailendra Kumar, a private company employee. The cops seized one cell phone, two sim cards and documents from his possession.