Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Piplani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Chandmari slum located in Piplani area on Saturday late night, the police said on Sunday. Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the man identified as Shriram Giri (45), was employed at a private firm and used to reside in the slums alone. The police learnt that Giri was unmarried and his mother had died ten years ago. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shriram had undergone a cardiac surgery some days ago. He was good friends with his neighbour named Aditya Paswaan.

He told the police that he had not seen Giri for the past two days. On Saturday late night, he sensed a foul smell coming from Giri’s place and went inside. To his shock, he found Giri lying on the bed. The police said that Giri’s body contains injury marks on the head. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact reason behind his death will become clear once the report arrives, SHO said.

