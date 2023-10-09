Bhopal: Man Found Dead On Bawadia Kalan Rly Tracks, Probe On

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man working as a driver was found dead on Bawadia Kalan railway tracks on Sunday late night, the police said. The police have begun probing the case to ascertain the reason behind man’s death, they added. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said deceased Pawan Suryawanshi (33) was a resident of Kolar.

He was a driver and had left home for work on Sunday morning. When he did not return home, his relatives lodged a missing person complaint. The police registered a case and began searching for him. On Sunday late night, they received information about Suryawanshi lying dead on the railway tracks of Bawadia Kalan. They rushed to the spot and identified him. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation indicated that it was a case of suicide. However, the exact reason for death will be known after investigation.