 Bhopal: Man Found Dead On Bawadia Kalan Rly Tracks, Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Found Dead On Bawadia Kalan Rly Tracks, Probe On

Bhopal: Man Found Dead On Bawadia Kalan Rly Tracks, Probe On

Preliminary investigation indicated that it was a case of suicide. However, the exact reason for death will be known after investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man working as a driver was found dead on Bawadia Kalan railway tracks on Sunday late night, the police said. The police have begun probing the case to ascertain the reason behind man’s death, they added. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said deceased Pawan Suryawanshi (33) was a resident of Kolar.

He was a driver and had left home for work on Sunday morning. When he did not return home, his relatives lodged a missing person complaint. The police registered a case and began searching for him. On Sunday late night, they received information about Suryawanshi lying dead on the railway tracks of Bawadia Kalan. They rushed to the spot and identified him. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation indicated that it was a case of suicide. However, the exact reason for death will be known after investigation.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Model Code Of Conduct Begins After EC Announces Poll Schedule; 'Ladli Behna' Posters...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Executive Committee Of Hindu Utsav Samiti Constituted, Chandrashekhar Gupta Is Prez

MP: Executive Committee Of Hindu Utsav Samiti Constituted, Chandrashekhar Gupta Is Prez

MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

MP: Villagers Catch Croc, Hand It Over To Forest Officials

MP: Villagers Catch Croc, Hand It Over To Forest Officials

MP: Civic Body Removes Posters, Banners

MP: Civic Body Removes Posters, Banners

Ban Orders Imposed To Hold Peaceful Election: Collector

Ban Orders Imposed To Hold Peaceful Election: Collector