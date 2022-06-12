Bhopal: Man found dead in chicken shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was found dead in a chicken shop in village Ratua under the Gunga police station, police said on Saturday.

Police station in-charge Ramesh Rai told Free Press that on Saturday morning the villagers reported that a body was lying in a shop.

The police seized the body and found that some unidentified people had attacked the victim Shyamlal Ahirwar with a blunt object and also with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was a labourer and after work, he came and slept at the chicken shop of Bharat Ahirwar on Friday night.

When Bharat came in the morning he found that Shyamlal was lying in a pool of blood. Police have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against the unidentified people and have started investigation.

