 Bhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura

Bhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Meena, a resident of Krishak Nagar in Nishatpura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly died after he fell from the terrace of his house in Nishatpura on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Meena, a resident of Krishak Nagar in Nishatpura. He used to live with his wife and two children.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the man turned alcoholic some time after his marriage seven years ago and began consuming liquor daily. Later, he started borrowing money for alcohol.

On Tuesday, Meena mortgaged his wife’s mobile phone and consumed alcohol using the money. Following this, the couple entered a heated argument and the woman left for her native place along with the children. On Wednesday, Meena, in an inebriated state went to the terrace, from where he might have lost balance and fell to death, Dubey said. He added a probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind his death.

Read Also
Bhopal: Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Train
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Middle-Aged Man Found Dead In River In Satna

MP: Middle-Aged Man Found Dead In River In Satna

MP: Narmadapuram Collector, SP Chairmeeting With Officials In Sohagpur, Pipariya

MP: Narmadapuram Collector, SP Chairmeeting With Officials In Sohagpur, Pipariya

MP: Two Held For Abducting, Murdering Youth

MP: Two Held For Abducting, Murdering Youth

MP: Silver Ornaments Worth Over Rs 3Cr Seized

MP: Silver Ornaments Worth Over Rs 3Cr Seized

MP: Baba Alauddin Khan Birth Anniversary Passes Off Quietly

MP: Baba Alauddin Khan Birth Anniversary Passes Off Quietly