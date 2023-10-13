Bhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly died after he fell from the terrace of his house in Nishatpura on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Meena, a resident of Krishak Nagar in Nishatpura. He used to live with his wife and two children.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the man turned alcoholic some time after his marriage seven years ago and began consuming liquor daily. Later, he started borrowing money for alcohol.

On Tuesday, Meena mortgaged his wife’s mobile phone and consumed alcohol using the money. Following this, the couple entered a heated argument and the woman left for her native place along with the children. On Wednesday, Meena, in an inebriated state went to the terrace, from where he might have lost balance and fell to death, Dubey said. He added a probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind his death.