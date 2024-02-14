Bhopal: Man Falls Prey To Parcel Fraud, Loses Rs 68L To Crooks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man became victim of parcel fraud on Wednesday and ended up losing Rs 68 lakh. After realising the fraud, he reported the incident to cyber crime officials.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that Manoj Bhuraria of Raslakhedi received a call on January 25. Identifying himself as a courier company employee, the caller told Bhuraria that 200mg MDMA drugs were found in a parcel that he had sent from Mumbai to Taiwan. When Bhuraria denied sending any such parcel, the caller advised him to report the case to cyber crime cell. The caller then made Bhuraria talk to a man named Prakash Guntu, who told Bhuraria that he was a narcotics officer in Mumbai. He told Bhuraria to download a video calling application, and spoke to him over video call.

Guntu then told Bhuraria that his MDMA case was being probed by an IPS officer Bal Singh Rajput. Later, Rajput too joined the video call and asked Bhuraria to send Aadhar card details to him. He then sent a copy of a forged FIR to Bhuraria, and asked him to submit his banking details, as well as bank statements of the last six months. Rajput asked Bhuraria to submit 49% of the amount lying in his bank account to his bank account by January 31, which would be refunded to him after probe.

On January 31, Bhuraria deposited Rs 68 lakh in Rajput’s bank account in three installments. Post this, Rajput and the other callers broke all contacts and became unreachable. Realising that he had fallen victim to a fraud, Bhuraria reported the case to Koh-e-fiza police, which roped in the cyber cell on Wednesday to trace and identify the accused.