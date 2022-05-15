Bhopal: Man ends life after killing wife, dump body in dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife and dumped it in Hathai dam before committing suicide under Piplani police station area, said the police on Saturday.

Police station incharge Piplani Ajay Nair told media that on Friday late evening, the family members of woman filed the complaint to Ashoka garden police station that her husband Afzal had taken their daughter Anam with him and she was missing since then. Anam had taken the woman to Hathai dam area for a joy ride.

The police took the help of technical team and found the locations of the mobile numbers. The mobile numbers of both were active at the dam site but after two hours the mobile phone of woman aws switched off. The mobile phone of Afzal was found active at his house.

Later when the police searched Afzal at his residence Subhash colony they found him hanging. When the police inspectin ed the Afzal body, they found cut marks on his body and also blood stains on his clothes.

Later in the morning the family members came to know that the body of Anam was floating in the dam.

The police have also found the ring and other belongings of Afzal where the body of the woman found. The police have also found the struggle marks on the spot.

Family members of both families have blamed each other for the mishap. Afzal was unemployed and was not able to meet the household requirements, said the police.

The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and started the investigation.

