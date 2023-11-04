 Bhopal: Man Duped Of Rs 54,000 In Card Swap Fraud
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men allegedly duped a person of Rs 54,000 by swapping his ATM card in Shahpura. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said that the complainant, Ankit Batham, 31, runs a Sanchi parlour in Shahpura.

On October 30, he went to an ATM near Shweta mandir. As soon as Batham made the transaction, his card got stuck in the ATM. Soon after this, the two men, who were standing close to the ATM, came inside the booth and enquired about Batham’s trouble.

The duo assured Batham of helping him and swapped his ATM card. Batham then took the card and went away. After this, the accused withdrew Rs 54,000 from Batham’s bank account.

When Batham received an SMS on his mobile phone about the withdrawal, he reported the matter to the police. The police are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

