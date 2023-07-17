Bhopal: Man Duped Of Rs 1.34 Lakh In Teela Jamalpura

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Teela Jamlpura police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a man to the tune of Rs 1.34 lakh on the pretext of selling a cell phone, the police said on Monday.

Teela Jamalpura police station house officer (SHO) Ayush Gupta told Free Press that Faiz Khan residing in Teela Jamalpura had received a text message on his cell phone in September 2020, in which a person had promised him a premium phone for Rs 1.34 lakh.

Khan decided to purchase the phone and called on the number he had received the message from. The man present on the other side of the phone sent him several photos of the cell phone over a messaging application after which Khan was convinced. The seller demanded money from him on an online payments application.

Khan transferred Rs 1.34 lakh to the seller’s account in multiple transactions. The purported seller then switched off his cell phone and broke all contacts. When Khan realised that he had been duped, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. On Monday, the Teela Jamlpura police, after conducting a detailed probe in the case, found it genuine and registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

