Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Overturns In Misrod

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after a car he was driving at high speed overturned in the early hours of Wednesday in Misrod. The accident occurred at 3.15. The driver died on the spot.

Misrod police station incharge (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma told Free Press that the man who died in the accident was Bhanu Pratap Singh (48). He was returning to Bhopal by his car. As he was driving at a high speed, the car lost balance and rammed into a divider and overturned. Locals witnessed the accident and rushed to the spot. They took out Singh and took him to JP Hospital.

On reaching the hospital, Singh was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors. The police were informed, who reached the spot and sent Singh’s body for post-mortem, SHO Sharma said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)