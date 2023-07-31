Bhopal: Man Crushed To Death By Bus At 11 Number Bus Stop, Driver Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man, who used to work at a meat shop, was crushed by a city bus on 11-number bus stop road on Monday noon. He died on the spot.

Its video has also been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police have begun searching for the driver of the bus. Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the man who died was Faheem Khan (42). His son-in-law Amaan Sheikh told the police that Khan had left for shop at 12 noon on Monday. He received the news of his father-in-law’s death at 1 pm. The police were informed immediately, who registered a case and began sifting through the CCTV footages. In the footage, it was seen that Khan was taking rest by lying between two buses at the 11-number bus stop road. As the buses started to leave the bus stop, the driver of one of the buses failed to notice him and ran over him, thereby killing him on the spot.

SHO Bhadoria said that Khan’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver.