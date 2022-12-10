Bhopal: Man consumes poison, dies during treatment

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man who had consumed poison at his house in Chandbad locality died during treatment on Saturday morning, police said.

The Bajaria police station house officer Anil Mourya told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step was Bhimsen (40) who worked at a bar in Bhopal and was a habitual drinker.

According to police, frequent quarrels used to take place between Bhimsen and his wife over his drinking habit, following which he consumed poison at his house on Monday night in a fit of rage. He was then rushed to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal by his kin and neighbours.

However, Bhimsen died in the hospital on Saturday morning, after which his body was sent for post-mortem.