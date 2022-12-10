e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man consumes poison, dies during treatment

Bhopal: Man consumes poison, dies during treatment

According to police, frequent quarrels used to take place between Bhimsen and his wife over his drinking habit, following which he consumed poison at his house on Monday night in a fit of rage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man who had consumed poison at his house in Chandbad locality died during treatment on Saturday morning, police said.

The Bajaria police station house officer Anil Mourya told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step was Bhimsen (40) who worked at a bar in Bhopal and was a habitual drinker.

According to police, frequent quarrels used to take place between Bhimsen and his wife over his drinking habit, following which he consumed poison at his house on Monday night in a fit of rage. He was then rushed to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal by his kin and neighbours.

However, Bhimsen died in the hospital on Saturday morning, after which his body was sent for post-mortem.

Read Also
Bhopal: After 20 years, you will hear tigers roar at Madhav National Park
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats