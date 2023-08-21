Bhopal: Man Consumes Celphos, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old married man, who used to work at Galla mandi in Berasia died after he consumed celphos due to unknown reasons on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police added that post-mortem report is awaited, after which probe will advance further.

Investigating officer (IO) Brijendra Singh Sikarwar told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Bahadur Singh (55).

Singh used to work in Galla mandi located in Berasia, and lived near market along with his wife and son. On Sunday evening, he allegedly consumed celphos after which his condition began deteriorating.

His son rushed him to LBS hospital at 6 pm. Singh died while undergoing treatment at 8 pm on Sunday.

Doctor at the hospital, Ashish Verma informed the cops about the incident, who rushed to the hospital and sent Singh’s body for post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Cops are questioning Singh’s kin with regard to extreme step taken by him.

