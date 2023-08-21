 Bhopal: Man Consumes Celphos, Dies During Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Consumes Celphos, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: Man Consumes Celphos, Dies During Treatment

Investigating officer (IO) Brijendra Singh Sikarwar told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Bahadur Singh (55).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Consumes Celphos, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old married man, who used to work at Galla mandi in Berasia died after he consumed celphos due to unknown reasons on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police added that post-mortem report is awaited, after which probe will advance further.

Investigating officer (IO) Brijendra Singh Sikarwar told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Bahadur Singh (55).

Read Also
Indore: Over 20K Register In District For Ladli Behna Yojana Phase 2
article-image

Singh used to work in Galla mandi located in Berasia, and lived near market along with his wife and son. On Sunday evening, he allegedly consumed celphos after which his condition began deteriorating.

His son rushed him to LBS hospital at 6 pm. Singh died while undergoing treatment at 8 pm on Sunday.

Doctor at the hospital, Ashish Verma informed the cops about the incident, who rushed to the hospital and sent Singh’s body for post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Cops are questioning Singh’s kin with regard to extreme step taken by him.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 21: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All you Need To Know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact