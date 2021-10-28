Bhopal: Man commits suicide after girls rejects his marriage proposal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kolar locality in Bhopal on Wednesday, a police official said on Thursday.

Primary investigation of police revealed that the deceased identified as Anil Gaur was upset after a woman rejected his proposal of marriage.

Gaur was working at an under construction site, situated in front of Virasa Heights in the Saradharm area of Kolar. Police said that Gaur harboured love for a woman, who also worked at the same construction site.

Gaur recently proposed to the woman for marriage, but she denied him.

The police said that Gaur went to a vacant plot on Wednesday night and hanged himself.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:53 PM IST