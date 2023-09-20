Bhopal: Man Climbs Atop Mobile Tower Seeks Redressal, Brought Down By Cops

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man climbed atop a mobile tower located near Jyoti talkies in MP Nagar to press for his demands. The incident caused traffic disruption in the area, after which MP Nagar police took note and brought down the man following two hours of struggle.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar told Free Press that the man who climbed atop the tower was Arjun Arya (32). He climbed at 4.45 pm on Wednesday. When the locals asked him the reason, he began throwing pamphlets, which mentioned his demands.

His name too was written on the pamphlets. The demands listed by him were increasing the monthly salary of all police personnel by Rs 10,000, limiting their working hours to eight, regularising employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), allowance to unemployed youths, quality education to kids of backward families, monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to labourers working in industries, framing of strict rules for dishonest ration shop employees, immediate action against molesters and rapists, limiting school and college fee to Rs 10,000, action against film actors who endorse tobacco and tobacco products and increment to Indian Army officers by Rs 10,000. Later, police managed to bring down the man by 7.30 pm.

