 Bhopal: Man Cheated NPCC of Rs 12 Crore, Held After 2 Years
Nitin Sharma allegedly prepared forged documents of guarantee from the bank’s side and provided it to NPCC’s zonal manager MA Mansoori.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s crime branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man who had issued a fake guarantee paper from a bank to the National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC) two years ago. He has been charged with defrauding the NPCC of 12 crore via fake documents, officials said.

The accused had been absconding from the past two years, officials added.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press the accused has been identified as Nitin Subhash Sharma, owner of Tirupati constructions. He added Sharma had landed into an agreement with the NPCC for several construction projects in 2021.

Sharma allegedly prepared forged documents of guarantee from the bank’s side and provided it to NPCC’s zonal manager MA Mansoori. When the documents were checked in May 2021, those turned out to be fake. Sharma had been absconding since then, and was finally apprehended from Nagpur on Wednesday.

He was produced in the court, from where he was sent to jail. 

