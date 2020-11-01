Bhopal: Man booked for spreading fake information

Bhopal: The Bhopal police have booked a man for spreading false information and circulating messages that may provoke religious sentiments.

The accused Mufti Masroor spread the message of a gathering in Iqbal Maidan, in the name of an organisation Mohabbane Bharat. The organisation’s national president when came to know about it, after which he lodged an FIR with the police.

The Kotwali police said the accused had exhorted the members of the Muslim community to gather in the Iqbal maidan. He had said that Javed Beg and others of Mohabbane Bharat organisation have organised this gathering.

But, when Beig, came to know about it he refused to have any information related to it. He then filed a complaint with the police where a case was registered. The gathering was called to hold protest against France president for his remarks against Islam religion.