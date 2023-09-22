Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage In Nishatpura

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Nishatpura allegedly raped a woman he had befriended on social media around 5 years ago, on the pretext of marriage, the police said. The police added that they have registered a case against the accused and are probing the matter currently.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the survivor is a married woman. She is aged 30 and used to reside along with her husband and two children in a city locality. In 2018, she befriended a man named Mohammad Ismail on a social media application. They exchanged numbers and began talking to each other frequently.

The woman used to have frequent arguments with her husband, about which she told Ismail. He persuaded the woman to opt for divorce from her husband and promised to marry her later. The woman believed him and parted ways with her husband. During this time, Ismail met her a few times and violated her.

When she protested, Ismail promised to marry her. Recently, the woman came to know that Ismail had married another woman. She then approached the Nishatpura police and lodged a case against the accused. The cops have registered a case and are probing the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)