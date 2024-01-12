Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Woman | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shahpura. Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh said that the 22-year-old woman had befriended a man named Rahul Ahirwar. In 2023, Ahirwar called the woman to meet him in November.

The man took her to a hotel in Trilanga and outraged her modesty and threatened her. He also captured her obscene pictures and threatened to circulate them if she revealed about the incident to anyone. In December, the man again called the woman and threatened to circulate the pictures if she did not cater to his demands.

The man yet again violated her. Later, the woman narrated the ordeal to her brothers. When her brothers spoke to Ahirwar he promised them that he would marry her. On Wednesday, he reneged on his promise, after which a case was filed against Ahirwar on Thursday morning. The police have launched a search to nab him.

Bhopal: Man Booked For Illegally Procuring, Selling Land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly illegally procuring land and forging documents to sell it. Investigating officer (IO) Satish Baghel said that the complainant, Rupesh Chaturvedi owned a land in Ring garden of Karond. He had purchased the property in 2014, on which, a man named Amit Baghel began claiming possession, stating he had purchased it from another person named Shawar Khan.

Khan allegedly procured the land in 2014 after Chaturvedi purchased it and forged its documents to sell it to another person named Anas. Anas, after getting the land transferred to his name, sold it to another man named Kamlesh Wadhwani in 2016.

In 2016, Wadhwani further sold it to a man named Faizan Siddiqui, and Siddqui later sold it to Baghel in 2023. When Chaturvedi went to inspect his land recently, the scam came to light, after which he lodged a police case against Khan. Police probe is underway in the case, IO Baghel said.