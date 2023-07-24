Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gautam Nagar police have registered a case against a man for purchasing a bike through finance in his employer’s name and not paying instalments on time, the police said on Sunday.

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said that the complainant Rinki was a contractor. One of the labourers working under him, named Mohan Sharma was in dire need of a bike in 2019. Rinki suggested that he buys a bike through finance in his name.

Later, he left the job and even broke contacts with Rinki. He also fled with the bike and was nowhere to be found.

Rinki then approached the Gautam Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. SHO Khan said that efforts are on to nab Sharma.

