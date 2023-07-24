 Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said that the complainant Rinki was a contractor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gautam Nagar police have registered a case against a man for purchasing a bike through finance in his employer’s name and not paying instalments on time, the police said on Sunday.

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said that the complainant Rinki was a contractor. One of the labourers working under him, named Mohan Sharma was in dire need of a bike in 2019. Rinki suggested that he buys a bike through finance in his name.

Later, he left the job and even broke contacts with Rinki. He also fled with the bike and was nowhere to be found.

Rinki then approached the Gautam Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. SHO Khan said that efforts are on to nab Sharma.

Read Also
Bhopal: Adivasi Rohtas Mahasbha Stage Protest Against Manipur Violence
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held