Bhopal: Man booked for molesting, raping minor

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting and raping a minor girl twice by barging inside her house in the city, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the accused was her neighbour. According to Gautam Nagar police, the survivor is 17 years old and lives with her paternal grandparents and aunt. She is a student of Class 12.

The survivor and her kin approached police on Monday, alleging that Anwar Khan (23), barged into their house on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and molested the minor girl. As the minor girl screamed and alerted her kin, the accused fled from there.

Khan had sneaked in her house on the night of April 28 too and had allegedly outraged her modesty. She told police that she kept mum as she could not muster the courage to reveal the incident to anyone.

The cops have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is on the run.