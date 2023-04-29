Bhopal: Man booked for making away with dance school students’ money

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a man for making away with the money of several students of dance schools, on the pretext of providing them the opportunity to stage dance performance in Atal Mahotsav held in Bhopal on Saturday.

TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the accused has been identified as Dilip Yadav, who posed himself as an event manager and got in touch with dance school students belonging to Jabalpur, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. He told the students that they would get an opportunity to present Bharatnatyam dance at Atal Mahotsav in Bhopal and demanded money from the same.

The students gave him the money. On the day of the event on Tuesday, Yadav fled from the spot and did not ensure any arrangements for the performance of the students. Several students then approached TT Nagar police station and lodged a case against him.

Till now, fraud of Rs 85,000 has come to light, SHO Raghuwanshi told Free Press.

Read Also Bhopal: Admission applications soar 10x in Barkatullah University after it nods to CUET 2023 scores