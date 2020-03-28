Bhopal: Man booked for gathering people for prayers

BHOPAL: Bhopal police have booked a man for gathering around 30 persons for evening prayers in his house.

Following the lockdown the government had banned any gathering in the state.

Accused Nasir Hussein had gathered people inside his house for the evening prayers and after being informed the Teela Jamalpura police rushed to the area. hey booked the accused for defying restrictions.

Meanwhile, Bhopal police have registered 17 cases where the accused were found roaming in the city, without any valid reason.

Residents with genuine reasons all allowed to got out of their homes, the police said.

Gathering in any form is not allowed and if anyone found violating the rules, action will be taken.

In the 17 cases, the police have booked 19 persons for the flouting the rules.

Four persons were booked in the Kamla Nagar, five in the Jahangirabad and two in the MP Nagar police stations.