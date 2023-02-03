Bhopal: Man booked for duping youth of Rs 1.2 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for posing as an employee of a private college in Bhopal and duping him of Rs 1.2 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Investigating officer Shivraj Singh said that the complainant Aftab Khan (28), a resident of Harwansh Colony located on Narmadapuram Road, approached the crime branch on Thursday. He stated that he was trying to get his younger brother Zeeshan enrolled at RKDF College in nursing discipline.

He met Mukesh Kumar who told him that he was an employee of RKDF College and can get his brother admitted to the college in the nursing discipline. Kumar did the needful and Zeeshan began going to college. Kumar demanded a sum of Rs 1.2 lakh from Aftab, which Aftab paid in five instalments.

Few days later, it came to light that Kumar had not deposited the amount in the institution and had fled away with the sum. Both the brothers approached the police crime branch and lodged a complaint against the accused.

