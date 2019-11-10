Bhopal: Man booked for creating woman’s fake Facebook profile

BHOPAL: The cyber crime cell has nabbed a miscreant from Anuppur for creating a fake Facebook profile of a woman by using her photograph, and then threatening her.

Police said the accused has been identified as Prakash Armo. He was her former classmate and had been jilted by her, which spurred him to take revenge.

When police started investigating the case, they found that the fake Facebook profile was being operated from Annupur. Two mobile numbers 8770803441 and 9098289792 were detected through which the woman was being threatened.

With the help of the mobiles, police nabbed Prakash and booked him under Sections 504,507 of IPC and 67 C of the IT Act. They are also finding out whether Prakash has any previous criminal record.