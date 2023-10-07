 Bhopal: Man Booked For Circulating Girl's Mobile Number On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Booked For Circulating Girl's Mobile Number On Social Media

Bhopal: Man Booked For Circulating Girl's Mobile Number On Social Media

The callers also passed lewd comments at the first-year engineering student.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for allegedly circulating the mobile number of a girl. Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said that the complainant, an 18-year-old girl and a resident of Piplani, had been receiving calls from unknown numbers for the past three days.

The callers also passed lewd comments at the first-year engineering student. When she asked one of the callers about the reason behind calling her up incessantly, she came to know that one of her acquaintances, named Anuj Gurjar, had uploaded a reel on Instagram, in which he had mentioned her mobile number.

When the girl confronted Gurjar, he began threatening her. She then lodged a complaint against Gurjar at the Piplani police station. The police have registered a case against Gurjar under the IT Act and are probing the incident.

Read Also
MP Tragedy: 1 Labourer Dead, 6 Injured After Heap Of Mud Caves In At Flyover Construction Site In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It