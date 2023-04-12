 Bhopal: Man booked for beating stray dog to death
Bhopal: Man booked for beating stray dog to death

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly bludgeoned a stray dog to death in Jehangirabad locality of the city on Tuesday, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused, a former security guard.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said that the complainant Ayaan Ali (21), a psychology student and resident of Habibganj, approached police on Tuesday, stating that he came across a video on social media, in which a man had beaten a stray dog to death. The police registered a case and began investigation.

Broadening the investigations, the police learnt that the accused man is named Wahid, who was earlier employed as a security guard at Mahalaxmi Parisar in Jehangirabad, and was sacked later. After losing his job, he became a drug addict.

On Tuesday, he went to the road in front of Mahalaxmi Parisar after taking drugs and spotted a stray dog. He picked up a stick and brutally began thrashing the dog until he died. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, after which the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.





