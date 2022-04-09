Bhopal: Man beaten for writing Jai Shri Ram on social media account, police deny incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly thrashed by his community members for writing Jai Shri Ram on his social media account under Bilkhiriya police station, police said on Friday.

A video went viral on social media in which one Munavvar Ansari claimed that he and members of his family were thrashed by few community members as he wrote Jai Shri Ram on his social media.

Police station incharge Rambabu Choudhary told media that Ansari had filed the complaint that he and his family members were thrashed by 13 people on Wednesday night. He approached police on Thursday and filed the complaint. When the police conducted the primary investigation, the police did not find any such incident.

'None of the family members was injured in the incident and none of the neighbours came to know about the incident,' he added. He also added that police were still investigating the case and would register case if some substantial evidence was found.

