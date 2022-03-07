Bhopal: Man attacks foster brother-in-law over petty dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked another person whom he considered his brother-in-law over a petty dispute under Chhola Mandir police station, on Saturday evening, said the police on Sunday.

Police station incharge Chhola Mandir told media that a complaint was filed by a woman that a man whom she considered as her brother attacked her husband Anil Rajak with the radium cutter. The husband and wife were arguing over a family matter. Accused Mukesh Yadav who was standing near them attacked Anil who was rushed to Hamidia hospital for treatment. The doctors saved life of Anil by giving him timely treatment, said police.

The police have registered the case under Section 307of IPC and have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

The police also came to know that the accused never revealed his identity to the family. He had taken motorcycle on loan and gave Anilís address. Not only this, no one knows where he lived. The woman only knew that Mukesh lived somewhere in Asoka Garden area.

The mobile number, which he used, was switched off. The police are waiting to take the statement of Anil to know more facts about the incident.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:55 AM IST