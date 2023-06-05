Bhopal: Man assaults wife with blade for filing divorce, held

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was crossed with his wife after she had filed for a divorce, allegedly attacked her with a blade in broad daylight in the Ayodhya Nagar on Saturday morning, the police said.

Police have arrested the man and seized the blade from his possession.

The woman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Piplani.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhagwati Sharma told Free Press that the victim Deepa Yadav had been married to Gopal Yadav (36) for around 10 years. The couple has two children aged nine and six respectively.

Gopal , who works as a painter, is a habitual drinker. He also used to suspect Deepa of having an extra marital affair, owing to which the couple used to argue frequently.

Deepa then filed for divorce and began living with the younger son. She began working as a maid to earn a living. As Gopal was enraged due to the ongoing divorce case in the court, he decided to polish off Deepa. On Saturday morning, when Deepa was heading for work, Gopal intercepted her near Raj Samrat colony and hit her with a blade on the head and face. The woman was rushed to hospital with grievous injuries.