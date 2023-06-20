Bhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons allegedly assaulted a man using sticks and iron rods in an inebriated state at a roadside restaurant in Parwalia on Sunday late night, the police said.

Parwalia police station incharge Rachna Mishra said that the complainant, named Charanjeet Singh stayed on Parwalia Road. He had gone to a roadside restaurant in Parwalia on Sunday at about 11 pm for dinner with his family.

He came across his acquaintances Satyanarayan Sharma and Ranga Meena there. Over an old dispute, Sharma landed into an argument with Singh. As the argument intensified, both Sharma and Meena began beating up Singh with sticks and iron rods.

Singh received grievous injuries on his head, and was rushed to Chirayu hospital for treatment. The cops were informed, who have registered a case against Sharma and Meena.

Sharma’s wife is the member of zila panchayat while Sharma is a listed criminal.