 Bhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod

Bhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod

He had gone to a roadside restaurant in Parwalia on Sunday at about 11 pm for dinner with his family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons allegedly assaulted a man using sticks and iron rods in an inebriated state at a roadside restaurant in Parwalia on Sunday late night, the police said.

Parwalia police station incharge Rachna Mishra said that the complainant, named Charanjeet Singh stayed on Parwalia Road. He had gone to a roadside restaurant in Parwalia on Sunday at about 11 pm for dinner with his family.

He came across his acquaintances Satyanarayan Sharma and Ranga Meena there. Over an old dispute, Sharma landed into an argument with Singh. As the argument intensified, both Sharma and Meena began beating up Singh with sticks and iron rods.

Singh received grievous injuries on his head, and was rushed to Chirayu hospital for treatment. The cops were informed, who have registered a case against Sharma and Meena.

Sharma’s wife is the member of zila panchayat while Sharma is a listed criminal.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tigress T-14 Dies In Kanha 2 Days After Tiger Kishan's Death In Nauradehi National Park
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 3 State Athletes Win Medals, 2 Qualify For Asian Games At 62nd National Inter-State Senior...

Bhopal: 3 State Athletes Win Medals, 2 Qualify For Asian Games At 62nd National Inter-State Senior...

Bhopal: Tulsidas Samaroh Ends With Tulsi Charit, Dhrupad Vrind

Bhopal: Tulsidas Samaroh Ends With Tulsi Charit, Dhrupad Vrind

Bhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod

Bhopal: Man Assaulted With Stick, Iron Rod

Bhopal: Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Wife 40 Times

Bhopal: Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Wife 40 Times

Bhopal: GMC, Emory University Students To Conduct Research On TB

Bhopal: GMC, Emory University Students To Conduct Research On TB