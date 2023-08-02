 Bhopal: Man Arrested For Stabbing Rival Over Old Enmity
The victim survived the incident and his condition is stable now.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The Shahjahanabad police have arrested a man for stabbing a person over an old dispute, police said on Wednesday. The victim survived the incident and his condition is stable now, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) Pawan Sen said that the man who has sustained injuries in the incident was Wasim Khan (32). He works at a sweetmeat shop in Shahjahanabad and stays near military gate. On Tuesday evening, he left house to purchase groceries. During this, one of his old rivals named Prashant reached there. Prashant abused and stabbed him on his back.

He fled the spot thereafter, while Khan was rushed to Hamidia hospital. Owing to protests being staged by Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), he was unable to undergo treatment, and was referred to the Chirayu Hospital, where his condition is stable now.

The cops were informed, who swung into action and arrested Prashant on Tuesday late night. Accused Prashant has a total of three cases of assault registered against him.

