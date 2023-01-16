Bhopal: Man arrested for not returning rented cars

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police station staff arrested a man for not returning rented cars to two travel agents after expiry of the rent period. The accused did not respond when travel agents tried to contact him.

According to Bajaria police station incharge Anil Mourya, Sunil Pawar (35) who is a travel agent approached police on Sunday. Pawar had given his car on rent to Subir Singh Bhadoria for 15 days in October 2022.

After 15 days, when he asked him to return his car, Bhadoria did not respond. Pawar told police that the accused had committed a similar crime with his brother-in-law who runs a travel agency. The accused borrowed the car from him in December 2022 and went out of touch, after which he approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

The police registered a complaint against Bhadoria who was later arrested. Both the cars were seized from him.