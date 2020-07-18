Bhopal: Man approaches cops against tailor for 'too short' underpants

A 46-year-old man has approached the Bhopal police with a complaint that a tailor has stitched his underpants "too short".

The police, however, asked the man- Krishna Kumar Dubey- to move the court to get the issue resolved.

Dubey, who was earlier employed as a security guard and used to earn Rs 9,000 per month, lost his job due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown two months ago.

"I am from Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh and I came to Bhopal for a job in October. Recently, I borrowed Rs 1,000 from a friend and bought different things, including a two metre-long cloth to get two underpants stitched," Dubey, who lives in Bhim Nagar here, said.

He paid Rs 190 to the tailor for the job.

However, according to him, when he wore the underpants, he found them too short.

"I complained to the tailor, who told me that the cloth was inadequate. I went back to the shop owner, who told me that he had given two metres of cloth," he added.

The man then approached the police a couple of days back, who asked him to take up the matter to court.

"We asked him to approach the court," Habibganj police station inspector Rakesh Shrivastava on Saturday said.

However, the tailor finally told Dubey that he was ready to return his money.