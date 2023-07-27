Bhopal: Man Abducts Married Woman, Takes Her Ajmer To Get Hitched

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Vidisha-based man, who had fallen head over heels for a married woman, allegedly abducted her from Nishatpura locality with the help of his brother-in-law and brought her to Ajmer to get hitched, the police said. The woman managed to escape and on her return to city lodged a complaint against the duo. Police have arrested the two accused.

Investigating officer (IO) Karan Singh said that the 20-year-old woman, a native of Ganjbasoda, got married to a man in Vidisha. The woman later befriended Vikas, who resided at close quarters to her in-laws’ house.

The duo struck a good friendship and began talking over the phone frequently. When the woman’s in-laws learnt about this, they reprimanded Vikas and the woman, and later suggested the woman’s husband to relocate along with her to Bhopal, which the man did.

On July 21, Vikas arrived in Bhopal around 8 am and called up the woman to meet him. The woman left the house and did not return. The kin of the woman filed a missing person complaint.

The woman returned home on Sunday and told the family that Vikas and his brother-in-law abducted her and took her to Ajmer. Vikas wanted to get married to her but she managed to escape from the duo’s clutches and came to Bhopal. Later the woman lodged a police complaint against the two men. She told police that Vikas had been mounting pressure on her to divorce her husband and marry him. The cops swung into action and arrested the accused duo.

