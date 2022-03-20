Bhopal: Malwi dance, Awadhi, Bhojpuri Holi songs presented

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vinti Jain and her troupe from Ujjain presented Malwi dance on Holi songs at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening.

The songs included, ‘Holi aayi re…,’ ‘Aaj biraj mein holi re rasiya…,’ ‘Phagun aayo re….,’ ‘Mahra manda mein nache mor re…,’ ‘Aalki ki palki …’ and ‘Hori khele to aa jaiyo barsane kanha…’

It was part of event Saatatya organised by Directorate of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event ended with Awadhi and Bhojpuri songs by Vandana Mishra and her troupe from Lucknow. The songs included ‘Jhula jhule saat bahiniya…,’ ‘Mere varo re kanhaiya naadan…,’ ‘Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh mein…,’ delighted the audience.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:36 PM IST