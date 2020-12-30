Bhopal: Malvi folk songs, Gond tribal dance delight audience at ‘Gamak-4’

BHOPAL: Malvi folk songs and Gond tribal dance were presented at the Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening. It was a programme series ‘Gamak-4,’ organised by the directorate of culture.

The event began with Malvi folk songs, presented by Tripti Nagar and troupe from Bhopal. She started off with Ganesh Vandna ‘Thasu binto barambar’ followed by ‘Mahro to ghar mein wo jarni,’ ‘Ghera ro ghamido', ‘Ek baar aawoji jamaiji pamna’ and ’Sadak per aaphu ki kyari’. She winded up with ‘Aalki ki palki jai kanahiyalal ki’ which earned huge round of applauses from the audience who were present in limited number. Nagar has been performing at various places in the country for 25 years.

Besides, Gond artiste Sukal Singh Dhurve and troupe from Dindori presented ‘Karma’ and ‘Saila’ dance, using their traditional musical instruments.

Karma dance or Karma Naach is a traditional dance of central and Eastern India annually performed during the karma festival. Karma is a famous autumnal festival; it starts from the 11th day of the bright fortnight of the month of Bhadrab. It is performed in State of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Karma means 'fate'. The folk dance is performed during the worship of the god of fate which is known as Karam Devta. People consider the god of fate as the cause of good and bad fortune.

Saila dance is a popular in Betul district among the people of Sarguja and Chhindwara. The dance is performed with the help of the sticks. This dance is well-known in many other districts of Chhattisgarh and is based on different themes having distinct identities. Adivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the performance which was also streamed live on social media pages of the culture department.