Bhopal: Malvi, Bundeli Suraaj songs presented at Tribal Museum

BHOPAL: Malvi and Bundeli Suraaj songs were presented on Wednesday - the second-day of a three-day event Swaraj Samaroh at Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening.

Janjaitya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the concert under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event began with Malvi Suraaj songs, presented by Tripti Nagar and her troupe from Ujjain. The songs included, Hum Bharat ke vasi boli anek,’ ‘Mahro desh mahan hai,’ ‘aapno seeno taan mahro desh mahan,’ ‘Bharat mahro desh putro ki,’ ‘Bharat nihal hai.’

Radha Mehta and Karuna Sisodiya accompanied Nagar on vocals, Shailendra Bhatt on tabla and Ajay Mehta on harmonium.

The event of the second day ended with Bundeli Suraaj songs, presented by Kapil Chaurasiya and his troupe from Sagar. They presented ‘Bharat mata ki vandna,’ folk tune, based on Mahatma Gandhi, dadara, gari, khayal and phag songs. Kapil Chaurasiya, Ramesh Chaurasiya accompanied Kapil on dholak, Ganesh Prabah on manjira, Rakesh Kataraya on tabla, Vijay Barwani on banjo, Ritesh Chaurasiya on Nagadia, Manoj Shilkar on flute and Ashish Chaurasiya on Jhula.

Besides, 28 Bhil and Gond tribal paintings, based on regional Suraaj made by Singh Uike, Mohan Singh Shyam, Subhash Vyam, Savita Baria, Geeta Baria have been displayed. Aalha and Nimadi Suraj songs will be presented by Jayant Vishwakarma and Shivbhai Gupta and their troupes on Thursday.

