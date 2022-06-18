Bhopal: Malti Rai expresses concern over low voting in rainy season

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai has expressed concern over low voter turn-out on polling day because of the rainy season. There are 17 lakh voters in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, members of doctors’ associations who welcomed Malti Rai appealed to their members to cast their votes. A function was organised at Hajela Hospital here on Saturday where they interacted with Malti Rai.

Doctors’ associations raised the issue of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has imposed tax on commercial units located within 100 metres from main road, before Rai. This is in addition to property tax they pay.

An association member Dr Deepak Shah said, “BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary has issued an order to recover tax at rate of Rs 6 per square feet from commercial units situated within a range of 100 metres from the main road. Other commercial units occupy 10 square feet of land but nursing homes and hospitals occupy large areas and therefore they have to pay more. Bureaucrats are least bothered about it in absence of elected representatives.”

Office-bearers of doctors and nurses’ association were present on the occasion. Those present included MP Medical Officers Association president Dr Lalit Shrivastava, MP Nursing Home association president Dr Umesh Sharda, BJP medical cell president Dr Abhijit Deshmukh, Dr Rohit Shrivastava, Dr Anup Hajela and others were present.

Doctors assured to support BJP candidates by launching social media campaigns. Earlier, Malti Rai visited the offices of Akhil Bharati Viyarthi Parishad, Mazdoor Sangh, Seva Bharati.

CCTV cameras at strong rooms

State Election Commission has directed returning officers across the state to install CCTV cameras in the temporary strong rooms set up to keep the ballot boxes in development blocks where the counting of votes for Panchayat elections will take place, as per an official release.

Instructions have already been given to install CCTV cameras in the permanent strong rooms set up for local urban body and panchayat elections.