Bhopal: Malik brothers’ Dhrupad Jugalbandi on Mahakaleshwar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day event, Dinmaan, began with an art exhibition, Kabir songs, santoor recital and Dhrupad jugalbandi at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Wednesday evening.

The first day started off with the inauguration of a painting exhibition, by young painters of Madhya Pradesh.

It was followed by Kabir songs presented by Rajeev Singh and troupe and santoor recital by Satyendra Singh Solanki.

Hanif Hussain accompanied them on sarangi, Aamir Khan on tabla, Prashant Srivastava on dholak and Aman, Fardeen and Zubair were vocalists. Solanki presented three bandishs in raga Rageshree.

It ended with Dhrupad Jugalbandi by Prashant Malik and Nishant Malik. Sung in Dhrupad style, it was devotional song dedicated to Lord Mahakaleshwar. The duo belong to Darbhanga Gharana. The disciples of Pt Premkumar Malik presented four steps Dhrupad Aalapachari in Raag Gorakh Kalyan.